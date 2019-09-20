|
BOULAIS, Marilyn Of Walpole, September 12, 2019, age 90. Wife of the late Richard Boulais. Loving mother of Craig Boulais and his spouse Carolanne (Dastoli) of Walpole, Jeannine Boulais of Walpole, and the late Stephen Boulais of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Michael Lewandos of Phoenix, AZ, David Boulais, Kevin Boulais and Alan Boulais, all of Walpole, and Angela Boulais and her husband Benjamin Orrall of Cumberland, RI. Sister of the late Edward Kambour and his surviving spouse Sandra Kambour of Albuquerque, NM, and the late Ann Ryan of Alexandria, VA. Also survived by many nephews and a niece. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Memorial Service in Celebration of Marilyn's Life on Saturday, October 26th at 11:00 AM in the United Church, 30 Common Street, Walpole. Interment will be private at the request of Marilyn's family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations of classroom supplies may be made to the elementary or middle school of your choice. Ginley Funeral Home Walpole
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019