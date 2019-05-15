|
|
BOUVIER, Marilyn (Dean) Age 76, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Mark Bouvier, devoted mother of Alicia Curley & husband Edward Curley, Jr. of Norwell, Valerie Ryan & husband Garrett Ryan of Avon, Paul Erikson & wife Mary Erikson of Michigan and William Erikson & wife Seol Young Erikson of Auburn. Loving "Grammy" of Maverick, Travis, Meghan, Amanda, Connor, Patrick, Liam, Billy and Jenny. Dear daughter of the late William and Margaret (Gillis) Dean, sister of William Dean and Ronald Dean. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019