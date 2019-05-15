Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
Funeral service
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
More Obituaries for MARILYN BOUVIER
MARILYN (DEAN) BOUVIER

MARILYN (DEAN) BOUVIER Obituary
BOUVIER, Marilyn (Dean) Age 76, a longtime resident of Tewksbury, passed away unexpectedly on May 13, 2019. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Mark Bouvier, devoted mother of Alicia Curley & husband Edward Curley, Jr. of Norwell, Valerie Ryan & husband Garrett Ryan of Avon, Paul Erikson & wife Mary Erikson of Michigan and William Erikson & wife Seol Young Erikson of Auburn. Loving "Grammy" of Maverick, Travis, Meghan, Amanda, Connor, Patrick, Liam, Billy and Jenny. Dear daughter of the late William and Margaret (Gillis) Dean, sister of William Dean and Ronald Dean. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for a Funeral Service at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Sunday, May 19th from 2:00-6:00 p.m. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 16, 2019
