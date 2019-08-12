Boston Globe Obituaries
Chesmore Funeral Home
854 Washington St
Holliston, MA 01746
(508) 429-2391
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
Massachusetts National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
BOWYER, Marilyn Age 88, of Holliston, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Edythe (Kosharski) Fried. She was the wife of 38 years to the late Warren Edward Bowyer. Marilyn is survived by two children, Cheryl Greene and her husband, Michael of South Hardwick, MA, and Clifford Bowyer of Bellingham, MA. She also leaves behind her brother, Marvin Fried of Hartford, CT; her grandchildren, Dana, Richard, and Katherine Greene; Jessica and Thomas Karner; and Audrey Bowyer; son-in-law, Joseph Karner of Hopkinton, several cousins and her beloved dog, Chip. She was predeceased by her daughter, Linda Karner. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 16th at 1:30 p.m. at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Arrangements are under the care of the Chesmore Funeral Home of HOLLISTON, www.ChesmoreFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 14, 2019
