BYRNE, Marilyn "Merry" (Wiencus) Age 68 of South Boston. March 27, 2020. Passed away at her home after a long illness. Beloved wife of the late James Byrne, mother of the Late Erin DiFranco and loving grandmother of Makayla DiFranco. She was predeceased by her parents Stanley Wiencus and Eleanor Wiencus (O'Connor, nee, Jarvis). She also leaves behind her much loved family members, sister-in-law Kathleen Muldowney, brother-in-law Edward Byrne and his wife Casey Byrne, sister-in-law Donna O'Neill and her husband Jerry O'Neill, sister-in-law Linda Altovino and her husband Leo Altovino, brother-in-law Kevin Byrne, brother-in-law John Byrne and his husband Bob Hurley, her brother Stanley Wiencus, sister Beverly Ward and her husband Russel and sister Jacqueline Wiencus. Also survived by her dedicated caretaker Lynda Errico and many many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Before retiring, Merry enjoyed her employment at South Boston Health Center where she had many friends and clients that enjoyed working with her. She was an avid Bingo goer and was a Bingo Caller for many years at the Saint Vincent de Paul Church. Merry enjoyed her bus trips to the Casinos, as well as having friends and family over to sit in her yard and enjoy the summer nights. Most of all, Merry enjoyed being a wife to Jim and a mother to Erin and especially enjoyed being a loving Nanny to Makayla. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world and in our community and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, her family is planning a private Graveside Service, with a Celebration of Life Service to be announced at a later date. O'Brien Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2020