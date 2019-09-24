|
|
BEKKEDAHL, Marilyn C. "Lynne" Of San Diego, formerly of Cambridge, passed peacefully on September 19, 2019, with her best friend and husband Douglas at her side. Beloved daughter of the late Edward and Dorothea Nelson. In addition to her husband Douglas, retired United States Navy officer, she is survived by her older brother Edward of The Villages, Florida, and her younger sister Thea Donato and brother James Nelson, both of Arlington, and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Lynne was a graduate of Cambridge Latin High School and the City of Cambridge Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation, she became an Emergency Room Nurse at the Cambridge Hospital before joining the United States Navy to serve in Taiwan, China during the Vietnam War. She met and married her husband, Doug, a romance that lasted 52 years, while serving in Taiwan. After their retirement from the Navy, they resided in San Diego with many wonderful trips to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Beijing, China and summers in Maine. They were longtime patrons of the San Diego Opera. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Agnes Church, Arlington on Saturday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m., preceded by a Viewing at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at St. Paul's Cemetery, Arlington. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a .
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 26, 2019