MARILYN C. (MARTEL) JOHNSON


1944 - 2019
MARILYN C. (MARTEL) JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, Marilyn C. (Martel) Of Winthrop, August 23, 2019, devoted wife of the late M. Mark Johnson. Loving mother of Sandra "Tia" Moll and her husband Peter of Hanover and Eric Johnson and his wife Eileen of Winthrop. Dear sister of Ronnie Martel, Reggie Martel, Bobby Martel, Patricia Goodwin and the late Carmel Armstrong. Cherished grandmother of Catherine, Jillian and Mark. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Monday, August 26, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:00 AM followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Committal will be private. For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 25, 2019
