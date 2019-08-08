|
|
LEVEY, Marilyn C. (Cohen) Of Newton, at age 88 years on Thursday, August 8, 2019. She was the dear daughter of the late Jennie & George Cohen of Brookline and the sister of the late Dr. Alan S. Cohen. She was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Levey whom she wed in 1951. She was the devoted mother of Stephanie Quinby & her husband Richard and Brian C. Levey & his wife Wendy. She was the beloved grandmother of Garrett and Drew Levey and Jennifer & her husband William Spencer and Allyson Quinby. She also leaves her adored great-grandchildren Kendra and Will Spencer and her special cousins Drs. Myrna & Donald Weiss. Family ties were most important to her. She was born in 1931, raised in Boston and graduated from Girls' Latin School and Wellesley College. Marilyn derived great pleasure working with her husband in his business. She was a devoted family member, caring for her dear father and later her husband. Services in the Chapel at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon on Friday, August 9 at 10am. Memorial observance immediately following the burial through 5pm at the home of Stephanie & Richard Quinby and continuing Saturday evening at the home of Brian & Wendy Levey from 5-8pm with a minyan at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Wellesley College, www.givecampus.com/campaigns/5218/donations/new or Dana Farber Cancer Institute, www.dana-farber.org. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 9, 2019