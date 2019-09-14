|
|
PRESTON, Marilyn C. (Chefalo) Of Winchester, September 11, 2019. Beloved wife of Richard T. Preston for 66 years. Loving Mother of Shelley Preston Johnson and her husband Thomas of Boca Raton, Florida and Lauren Preston and her husband Michael Souza of Billerica. Sister of Alice & her late husband Sam Perkins. Cherished daughter of the late Harry E. & Alice (Nelson) Chefalo. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Wednesday, September 18th from 4 through 7pm. A Funeral Service will be held at First Congregational Church, 21 Church St., Winchester, MA 01890 on Thursday, September 19th at 11am. Complete notice to follow. Lane Funeral Home
Winchester
781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019