CALL, Marilyn (Meany) Of Dedham, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of William Call for 56 years. Devoted mother of Timothy Call of Needham and adored grandmother of Timothy Call, Jr., Madeline Call, and Andrew Call, also of Needham. Sister of Dan Meany of Holbrook and George Meany of Houston, TX. Marilyn was born and raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School. After high school, she taught diabetes nutrition for many years at the Joslin Clinic in Boston. Marilyn was a woman who truly lived for others, always making time for her family and friends. A religious service in celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the future. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marilyn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com
. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500