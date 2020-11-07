1/1
MARILYN (MEANY) CALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARILYN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CALL, Marilyn (Meany) Of Dedham, passed away peacefully at her home on November 5, 2020. Beloved wife of William Call for 56 years. Devoted mother of Timothy Call of Needham and adored grandmother of Timothy Call, Jr., Madeline Call, and Andrew Call, also of Needham. Sister of Dan Meany of Holbrook and George Meany of Houston, TX. Marilyn was born and raised in Brookline and graduated from Brookline High School. After high school, she taught diabetes nutrition for many years at the Joslin Clinic in Boston. Marilyn was a woman who truly lived for others, always making time for her family and friends. A religious service in celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in the future. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Marilyn's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved