CONLIN, Marilyn (DeAngelis) Of Wellesley, died on April 18, 2020 at age 74, of complications from COVID-19. Born in Boston, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Mary (Ficociello) and Nicholas DeAngelis. A graduate of Winchester High School and Chamberlayne Junior College, she was the loving wife of 53 years of Paul Conlin. Together they raised three boys in Wellesley, where Marilyn led an active social life participating in or leading many service and social clubs, including Junior Service League, Garden Club (an accomplishment, given the often gruesome fates of her houseplants), and Wellesley Youth Soccer. She founded book and bridge clubs in Wellesley and Pocasset that still exist today. An avid knitter, she gifted baby blankets to celebrate births. She loved playing tennis and golf, less for athletic and more for the social reasons. She brought people together. Working for many years in the Development office at Wellesley College, her co-workers became good friends. At first a reluctant sports mom, Marilyn was an active supporter of her boys' teams, enduring countless hours in freezing hockey rinks and on soccer fields throughout the Northeast and parts of Canada. She loved to laugh and be surrounded by friends and family. There wasn't anything Marilyn wouldn't do for family and when she became a grandmother, "Mimi" cherished the opportunity to babysit, spoil, and again endure freezing rinks and soccer fields for games and much warmer dance halls and auditoriums for recitals and performances. In addition to Paul, she is survived by her children Brad and his wife Julia of Lexington, Cole of Minneapolis, and Peter of Wellesley, 8 grandchildren Lucy, Cooper, and Milo; Henry and Louisa; Emery, Hadley, and Chase; sisters Donna Peters of Scituate and Nancy Buzzotta of Boxford, as well as many nieces and nephews. Due to current social restrictions, a Celebration of Marilyn's Life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Elizabeth Seton Residence in Wellesley elizabethseton.org/donate For online guestbook, gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781 235 4100
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020