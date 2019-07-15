COOK, Marilyn (Graystone) Age 87, of Walpole, formerly of Manlius, NY, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband, Laurence T. Cook, who passed away on February 2, 2000. She leaves behind her two daughters, Cherie, and her husband, Todd Hoffman, formerly of Wellesley, and Leanne, and her husband, Mike, of Medfield, and son, Steve, and his wife, Ruth, of Manlius. She also leaves five wonderful grandchildren, Kate and Trevor Hoffman, Evan and Connor LaBelle, and Tabitha Wilson Everly, and a niece and two nephews, formerly of Leominster, Kelly Cook, Father Robert Cook, and Anthony Abbey. Marilyn was born in Utica, and graduated from the Utica Free Academy. She was an Executive Secretary at Bendix Corporation in Utica, and then a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Most recently, she was a resident of New Pond Village in Walpole, MA, to be near her daughters, but as a resident in the home she created in Manlius for over 50 years, Marilyn was considered the Grand Dame of Indian Hill, where her neighbors and friends were like family. She wintered at her home at Spring Run, The Brooks, in Bonita Springs, FL, and she enjoyed her cottage in the summer at Seven Pines on Cazenovia Lake, NY. She was a Charter Member of the Cazenovia Country Club, a member of the "M Squad", and former Co-Chair of the Oran Open and the Oran Service League. Marilyn cherished her family and friends, and loved to travel. She will most be remembered for her quick, sarcastic wit, and love of music; she broke into harmony at every chance. Friends and relatives are kindly invited to attend visiting hours from 5-8pm on Thursday, July 18th, at Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, MA. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Larry, at a service at the Manlius Village Cemetery, on September 1st, details TBD. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made payable to the incomparable "VNA Care", c/o Stanley R. Tippett Hospice Home, 920 South St., Needham, MA 02492, or via www.vnacare.org/donors, noting in Memory of Marilyn Cook. To share a memory of Marilyn, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019