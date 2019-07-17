KELBER, Marilyn Debra (Schlossberg) Age 78, of Framingham, lost her battle with cancer on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, Marilyn (known as Maggie to her friends and family) was the daughter of Mollie and Samuel Schlossberg and the beloved wife of Karl Kelber, with whom they shared 57 years of blissful marriage. She was 78 years old at the time of her passing. Maggie was the first in her family to graduate both from high school and college; she graduated from Andrew Jackson HS (Queens, NY) and from Hofstra University with a Bachelor's Degree in Education, graduating in 3 years instead of the typical 4. She worked her way through college at Alexander's, a department store in Queens and became a nursery school teacher after graduation. After marrying Karl and living for a short time on Long Island, she and Karl moved to Los Angeles, where they lived for 2 years, and they then moved to Massachusetts, where she remained in the same house in Framingham for 52 years. Maggie spent her career in service of others, in particular serving as the Co-Director of Consumer Assistance Office of MetroWest and as a founding member of the Jewish Workshop for Education and Culture. Upon retirement, she enjoyed volunteering, gardening, bird-watching, talking walks in the woods, baking, and enjoying time with her family. She was a huge fan of national and state parks.



Maggie was predeceased by her brother, Paul Barry, and leaves behind her nieces Stefanie and Danielle Barry. Besides her loving husband Karl, Maggie leaves her daughter Jodi Kelber-Kaye and her partner Mary Washington, her son Matthew Kelber and his wife Jennifer, and her grandchildren Asher and Ezra Kaye, Kara and Tori Kelber, and Keirsten and Kurtis Dunn. A graveside service will be held at Framingham-Natick Jewish Cemetery, 20 Windsor Ave, Natick, MA 01760 on Thursday, July 18 at 1:00pm. Shiva will be observed at their home immediately following the services until 7:00 pm, and continuing on Friday July 19 from 1:00-5:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Maggie's name to Sudbury Valley Trustees (www.svtweb.org) or the Pinefield Garden Club (mail check to 229 Edmands Rd., Framingham MA 01701). Levine Chapels, Brookline



