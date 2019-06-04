CARROLL, Marilyn E. (Kehoe) Of Revere, unexpectedly on June 2nd at 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Laurence R. Carroll. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Edris & husband, Christopher H. of Sandown, NH, Laurence R. Carroll, Jr. & wife, Marjorie J. of Lynnfield, Christine M. Masiello & husband, Anthony C. Masiello of Revere & the late, Marilyn J. "Lynne" Carroll. Cherished grandmother to Larry Carroll & his companion, Sarah Cooper of Salem, NH, Ryan Carroll of Lynnfield, Joshua Carroll & Michaela Carroll, both of Atkinson, NH, Madison Masiello of Revere, Bradley C. Edris & wife, Terra of Yorktown, VA, Leslie C. Sullivan & husband, Michael of Salem, NH. Also lovingly survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Laurence R. Jr., Ashlynn, Lauren & Conor. Marilyn was the last of her 14 siblings & daughter of the late Edward M. Kehoe & Mary (Hays) Kehoe. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive her. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Friday, June 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Parking is available in the lot left of the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary