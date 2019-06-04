Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
773 Broadway
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-7756
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN E. (KEHOE) CARROLL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARILYN E. (KEHOE) CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Marilyn E. (Kehoe) Of Revere, unexpectedly on June 2nd at 88 years. Beloved wife of the late Laurence R. Carroll. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Edris & husband, Christopher H. of Sandown, NH, Laurence R. Carroll, Jr. & wife, Marjorie J. of Lynnfield, Christine M. Masiello & husband, Anthony C. Masiello of Revere & the late, Marilyn J. "Lynne" Carroll. Cherished grandmother to Larry Carroll & his companion, Sarah Cooper of Salem, NH, Ryan Carroll of Lynnfield, Joshua Carroll & Michaela Carroll, both of Atkinson, NH, Madison Masiello of Revere, Bradley C. Edris & wife, Terra of Yorktown, VA, Leslie C. Sullivan & husband, Michael of Salem, NH. Also lovingly survived by 4 great-grandchildren: Laurence R. Jr., Ashlynn, Lauren & Conor. Marilyn was the last of her 14 siblings & daughter of the late Edward M. Kehoe & Mary (Hays) Kehoe. Many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews also survive her. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rt. 107), REVERE, on Friday, June 7th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 10:30 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Thursday from 4-8 p.m. Parking is available in the lot left of the Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. For more information, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vertuccio & Smith Funeral Home
Download Now