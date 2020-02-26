Boston Globe Obituaries
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Church
320 Winthrop St
Winthrop, MA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery
Winthrop, MA
View Map
MARILYN E. (FLOYD) FLANAGAN

MARILYN E. (FLOYD) FLANAGAN Obituary
FLANAGAN, Marilyn E. (Floyd) of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at the age of 92. A near-lifelong resident of Winthrop, Marilyn shared almost 64 years of marriage with her late husband, Charles J. Flanagan. She was the adored mother of Charles Flanagan, Jr. and his wife Trisha of Winthrop; Paul Flanagan and his late wife Susan of Winthrop; and Robert Flanagan and his wife Linda of Summit, NJ. Marilyn is also survived by her four grandchildren-Andrew Flanagan of Andover, MA, and Julie, Jeff, and Paul Flanagan of Summit, NJ. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will follow immediately thereafter from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop, St, Winthrop. The Services on Friday will conclude with the internment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Winthrop Council on Aging 35 Harvard St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020
