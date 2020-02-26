|
|
FLANAGAN, Marilyn E. (Floyd) of Winthrop, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020 at the age of 92. A near-lifelong resident of Winthrop, Marilyn shared almost 64 years of marriage with her late husband, Charles J. Flanagan. She was the adored mother of Charles Flanagan, Jr. and his wife Trisha of Winthrop; Paul Flanagan and his late wife Susan of Winthrop; and Robert Flanagan and his wife Linda of Summit, NJ. Marilyn is also survived by her four grandchildren-Andrew Flanagan of Andover, MA, and Julie, Jeff, and Paul Flanagan of Summit, NJ. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend a visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP, on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The Funeral will follow immediately thereafter from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, February 28, in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop, St, Winthrop. The Services on Friday will conclude with the internment in the Cross Street section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Winthrop Council on Aging 35 Harvard St., Winthrop, MA 02152. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 27, 2020