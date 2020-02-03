|
KEEGAN, Marilyn F. Of Dedham, passed away on February 2, 2020 at the age of 86. Daughter of the late William C. and Florence T. (Calapai) Keegan. Loving sister of Barbara J. Qualter of Canton, Carol Donovan of Dedham, Paula Kearney of FL and the late William F. Keegan, Florence T. Shaw, Francis Keegan and Paul M. Keegan. Special friend of Bill Fiola of Dedham. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Marilyn had a TV show on the Community TV station in Dedham Called "Seniors on the Move". She organized proms for seniors and was a member of the Troubadours, Red Hats and the Dedham Women's Club. She also volunteered at the Dedham council of aging. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 9:00am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am at St. Anne's Church, 90 W. Milton St., Readville, MA 02136. Visiting Hours will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 4-8pm. Burial will be at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 www.dana-farber.org kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020