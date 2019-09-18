|
QUINN, Marilyn F. (Morrissey) Of Walpole, formerly of Westwood, MA, died September 13, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Joseph M. Quinn, Jr. for 54 years. Loving mother of Lauren Quinn and her husband Rob Ryan of East Montpelier, VT; Michael Quinn of Seattle, WA; and Brian Quinn and his wife Amy of Worcester, MA. Cherished grandmother of Fergus and Norah Ryan, of East Montpelier, VT, and Emma, Grace, and Riley Quinn of Worcester, MA. Sister of Thomas Morrissey of Sandwich, MA and the late Marie Carr of Randolph, MA, Margaret Duffy of Brookline, MA, Mildred Breault of Boca Raton, FL, and Joseph Morrissey of Huntington Beach, CA. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Former co-owner of All About Quilts in Walpole, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in St. Timothy's Church, 650 Nichols St., Norwood on Wednesday evening, Sept. 25th from 6-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning, Sept. 26th at 10:30am in St. Timothy's Church. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online: stjude.org/donate Holden-Dunn-Lawler
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 22, 2019