FLASHEN, Marilyn (Weinbaum) Of Newton, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For 59 years, she was the beloved wife of the late George M. Flashen. Loving mother of Mark Flashen, Harvey Flashen & Annie Sullivan and Ronda Flashen. Sister of the late Stanley Weinbaum. Aunt of Ellen Crasnick. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:30am. Burial in the Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. The family will be at the home of Ronda Flashen following the Burial and continuing on Thursday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Newton Free Library, www.newtonfreelibrary.net or any animal shelter of your choice. Marilyn was a life learner. She remained physically active into her 90's as the oldest member of Curves gym. She was a voracious reader and a passionate political junkie. She will be missed by her inner circle of friends and her beloved Buttons. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019