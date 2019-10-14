Boston Globe Obituaries
MARILYN (WEINBAUM) FLASHEN

MARILYN (WEINBAUM) FLASHEN Obituary
FLASHEN, Marilyn (Weinbaum) Of Newton, on Saturday, October 12, 2019. For 59 years, she was the beloved wife of the late George M. Flashen. Loving mother of Mark Flashen, Harvey Flashen & Annie Sullivan and Ronda Flashen. Sister of the late Stanley Weinbaum. Aunt of Ellen Crasnick. Services at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., BROOKLINE on Wednesday, October 16 at 11:30am. Burial in the Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. The family will be at the home of Ronda Flashen following the Burial and continuing on Thursday from 3-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Newton Free Library, www.newtonfreelibrary.net or any animal shelter of your choice. Marilyn was a life learner. She remained physically active into her 90's as the oldest member of Curves gym. She was a voracious reader and a passionate political junkie. She will be missed by her inner circle of friends and her beloved Buttons. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
