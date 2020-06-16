Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MARILYN G. (GUSTAFSON) NOONAN

MARILYN G. (GUSTAFSON) NOONAN Obituary
NOONAN, Marilyn G. (Gustafson) Formerly of Brighton, passed away on June 15, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John J. Noonan. Devoted mother of John and his wife Nancy of Melrose, Lynn Toste of Lynn, Nancy Duffin and her partner Michael Dufal of Weymouth and the late Kenneth Noonan. Sister of Clemens Gustafson, Beverly Smith and the late Alethaire Goodrun and Jerry Zuberino. Sister-in-law of Marty Zuberino. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Marilyn may be made to the of MA, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020
