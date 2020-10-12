1/1
MARILYN GROH
GROH, Marilyn Age 92, of Norwood, passed away on October 8, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald T. (Tom) Groh. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Keith of Virginia Beach, Virginia and her sons Donald G. Groh of Norwood and Michael V. Groh and his wife Cheryl Groh of North Attleboro, as well as her grandchildren, Amanda Keith of Harrisburg, North Carolina, Valerie Mueller (and husband Aaron Mueller) of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, Paul Groh of North Attleboro, and Katelyn Groh of North Attleboro, and great-grandson Noah Mueller. Several nieces and nephews also survive her.

A longtime resident of Norwood, Marilyn was born in Dorchester to parents Peter Vincent and Mary (Rotch) Breen. She grew up in a large and close-knit family that included brothers and sisters and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Marilyn worked as a bookkeeper and business manager for several local companies. She also served in the US Naval Reserve for twenty years. She was a member of Saint Catherine of Siena Parish in Norwood. Marilyn was an avid traveler in her retirement years and enjoyed reading and attending lectures and events at the library.

A private Funeral Service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Morrill Memorial Library, 33 Walpole Street, Norwood, MA 02062.

Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
7817620174
