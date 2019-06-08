|
|
GOGGIN, Marilyn H. "Mal" (Ahearn) 74 years of age. Of Charlestown June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to Robert S. "Maury" Goggin. Devoted mother of Patricia Gallarelli & Robert "Bobby" Goggin & wife Gail. Loving Ma to Meaghann & husband Eli, Caitlin, Alyssa, Daniel & her special princess Eveline. Beloved sister of Janice Murphy & husband Mickey & the late Eleanor Cain, Patricia Heenan & John "Smokey" Ahearn. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Mal's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Mary's Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in Mal's name to The Charlestown Boys & Girls Club 15 Green St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 9, 2019