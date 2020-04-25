|
ROMAN, Marilyn H. (McDargh) Age 85, formerly of Boston, Norwood, and Westwood, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020, surrounded by family, after a long illness. She was the devoted wife of 59 years to Chester of Westwood; loving Mum to sons, Timothy and his wife Deborah of Walpole, Kenneth and his wife Diane of Norwood, and daughter, Amy Albert and her husband Alan of Walpole; proud Grammie to Jason and Emily; cherished sister of Nancy Rowean of East Walpole; beloved Auntie to many nieces and nephews. She also leaves her best friend of over 70 years, Julia McPherson, of Newton. Born September 27, 1934, Marilyn graduated Norwood High School in 1952 and then attended Henry O. Peabody in Norwood and became a certified secretary. She worked at Wiggins Airport, Norwood and Hartney Tree in Dedham, before staying home to raise a family. Marilyn helped build the family's business, which began as Roman Jewelers in Dedham and eventually Roman's Hallmark. Marilyn claims she was the one to first bring Hallmark Cards to Dedham in the 1970's! The business grew to three locations including Millis and South Weymouth. Marilyn loved sending and receiving Hallmark cards. She loved being of Irish heritage, even if it was "just a wee bit." She also loved being a "New Englandah." Marilyn and Chet, in their retirement years, would often head "Down the Cape" on a whim for some "chowdah" or for a "lobstah roll." Marilyn loved her friends and neighbors, especially on Lane Drive, where she raised her family. She was one of the First Members of St. Timothy Parish and remained faithful throughout her life. She will always be remembered for her kindnesses and her generosity. We are grateful to many who helped us along the way during our Mom's illness. We would like to extend huge Thank You's, especially to Linda Lincoln and all of our Roman's employees, past and present, who became like family and enabled us to take care of our Mom at home for years; our dear customers, who became our friends and not only patronized us, but lent support, prayers, and concern for our Mom for many years; our friends at St. Timothy Parish- priests and community; Right at Home staff and caregivers, for giving excellent care for so many years; Roche Bros. Westwood cashiers and baggers, who would ask for our Mom each time we would shop for her. She loved Roche Bros. and so do we!; Westwood Police Fire and Rescue thank you for your service and for helping us keep safe!; Charles McInnis, M.D. and Joanne McInnis, R.N., and finally, at MGH: Dr. H.D. Rosas and Diane Lucente, M.S. - your knowledge was paramount in getting my mom the care she needed. We appreciate all of the cards, notes, and prayers from friends and family, all throughout her illness. Not
only did it keep my mom buoyed, but us as well. The Roman Family will always be grateful! Burial will be private. A Memorial Mass will be held in the future at St. Timothy Parish. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in Marilyn's name to St. Timothy Christian Service Fund, c/o St. Timothy Church, 650 Nichols Street, Norwood, MA 02062. In Marilyn's honor, wear your favorite Irish knit and/or her very favorite color: gray....as her hair turned gray, she started to dress in gray to match! Correspondence can be sent to the Roman family at 26 Milliston Road, Millis, MA 02054.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020