CATTANACH, Marilyn J. (Gowell) Of Wellesley, died October 24, age 91. Loving mother of Joy (Steven) Smith (Needham), Lynn Cattanach (Needham), Lee Cattanach (Boulder, CO), and the late John E. Cattanach (Center Ossipee, NH). Proud grandmother of Caleb (Jaclyn) Smith, Nathaniel Smith, and Ethan Cattanach. Graduate of Waltham High School (1947), Simmons School of Management (1988). A private Graveside Service will be held. For complete obituary, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com
