DOYLE, Marilyn J. (Hart) Of Northborough and a native of Waltham, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2020, at the age of 87 years. She was the devoted wife of 59 years to the late John "Jack" C. Doyle. Born and raised in Waltham, Marilyn was the oldest of 10 children to the late Bartholomew and Ariel (Morse) Hart. Among those who survive her are her five children, John Doyle and his wife Delia of Holden, MA, Philip Doyle and his wife Mary of Takoma Park, MD, Pamela Russo and her husband Steven of Weymouth, MA, Kenneth Doyle and his wife Jodi of Millis, MA, and Mark Doyle and his wife Barbara of New Salem, MA; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and four siblings, Thomas Hart and his wife Rosemarie of Waltham, MA and Norman Hart and his wife Kim of Bedford, MA; and two sisters, Pauline Larson of Brockton, MA and Virginia (Ginger) Simpson of Sandwich, MA. Two brothers, Donald Hart and Larry Hart and three sisters, Arlene Chaisson, Barbara Thomas, and Patricia MacDonald preceded her in death. Funeral Services and Burial will be private, for the immediate family. For a complete obituary, please visit the funeral home website, www.HaysFuneralHome.com Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main St., Northborough, MA 01532

View the online memorial for Marilyn J. (Hart) DOYLE


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
