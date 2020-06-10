|
DAWBER, Marilyn Judith "Judy" (Bryant) Of Walpole, June 8, 2020, age 78. Beloved wife of John Joseph Dawber. Loving mother of David William Bryant Dawber and his significant other, Onenita Porter, of Michigan and JoAnn Elizabeth Mitulski and her late husband, John Joseph Mitulski, of Walpole. Cherished grandmother of Evan Dawber and his wife, RyAnne, Hannah Dawber and her significant other, Jake Burmeister, and Connor Dawber. Adopted mother of Stephen R. Mitulski, and mother-in-law of Michelle "Shelley" Comeau Dawber. She is also survived by her grand-dog, Jingle-Joy Mitulski. As a result of the ongoing and ever-developing health crisis in the world, and with genuine concern for the people whom they love, Judy's family has decided that her Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held when we return to calmer and healthier times so that we may gather without boundaries to honor, remember, and celebrate her life. Interment will take place in Knollwood Memorial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Habitat for Humanity, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, GA 31709. Arrangements by James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, WALPOLE. Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 14, 2020