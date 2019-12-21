Home

KAPLAN, Marilyn Age 90. Our beloved mother and friend peacefully passed away on December 20, 2019, in Belmont, MA. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard. Marilyn is survived by her sons, Steven and Jeffrey; her daughter-in-law, Sally Brickell; and her four grandchildren, Russell, Alyssa, Bennett, and Forrest Kaplan. Funeral Services will be in New York. Memorial donations may be made in Marilyn's name to the , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 7, Chicago, IL 60601. www.alz.org/donate
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 22, 2019
