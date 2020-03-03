|
|
DEVLIN, Marilyn L. (Smith) Of Medford, February 29th. Beloved wife of the late Joseph A. Devlin. Mother of Joseph A. Devlin, Jr. and his wife Sue of Arizona, Robert M. Devlin and his wife Suelen of Everett, Brian T. Devlin and his late wife Denise of Derry, NH, Richard J. Devlin, his wife Paula of Candia, NH and his late wife Laura, John P. Devlin and his wife Celine of Tewksbury and Thomas P. Devlin and his wife Margaret of Abington. Grandmother of Jessica, Melissa, Shanna, Carolynne, Kelsey, Cory, Morgan, Lukas, Savannah, Ashlynn, Brittney and Clinton. Great-grandmother of 17 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Alfred "Buddy" Smith and Florence Sweeney. Marilyn has been a lifelong resident of Medford. She enjoyed collecting stamps as well as working on games and puzzles. First and foremost, she was a homemaker who was dedicated to her family. Relatives and friend are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN on Friday, March 6th at 8:30 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in the Church of St. Raphael, 512 High St., Medford at 9:30 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Oak Grove Cemetery in Medford. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday, March 5th from 4-8 PM. Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020