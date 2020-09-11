GARDNER, Marilyn L. (Utter) Born in Rockford, IL, October 30, 1942 to Camille and Frederic Utter, graduated from East Rockford High School in 1960. In 1965, a year after graduating from Principia College in Elsah, IL, Marilyn Utter married Paul Gardner. During the early years of their marriage, the couple moved several times while Paul served as a Chaplain in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. In 1972 they settled in Needham, their home for nearly 50 years, and where they raised their daughter Julie. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in 2015. Paul passed away on August 31, 2016. Marilyn's love for reading and writing was obvious from an early age. She was the editor of her weekly high school newspaper, and worked in Boston for the Christian Science Monitor, first as a copy kid during college summers. Thus began a 30 year career as a features writer and columnist for the Monitor until her retirement in 2009. Her other interests included regular walking tours of the countryside in England and Scotland, and her needlepoint projects. Most recently, she had been working on a book detailing her family ancestry. Marilyn was an observer and chronicler of life. She was able to translate everyday events into an interesting and informative narrative. Her weekly columns in the Monitor were much like having a conversation with her in her living room. One knew from reading them that she had given serious thought to those issues which might be daily occurrences for her readers yet provided a kernel of truth or wisdom on a level all could appreciate. Marilyn passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020. She is survived by daughter Julie, sister Joanne Anderson, cousin Bruce Erb, and nephew and niece Paul Anderson and Elizabeth Kalouner. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her. A Memorial Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Marilyn's and Paul's beloved church, the First Church of Christ, Scientist, Needham. Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store