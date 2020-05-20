|
HUGHES, Marilyn L. (McNally) Age 90, of Arlington and Rockport, MA passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on December 29, 1929, in Cambridge, to Dr. William James Simon "Si" and Ruth (Gillis) McNally. She is the beloved wife of 43 years of the late Charles Hughes. A proud graduate of Somerville High School and the Massachusetts College of Art and a talented ceramicist and artisan, she had a long career teaching art to both young and older pupils in the Dedham, Arlington, Lexington, and Bedford school systems. In her teaching efforts, she followed in the footsteps of her mother, who taught in the Cambridge and Boston school systems. Marilyn's father, Dr. McNally, the oldest of 18 children, came from Barachois, Quebec. Marilyn used to spend happy childhood summers there on the family farm with her grandparents, and her many uncles, aunts, and cousins. She was thrilled to attend the 2000 McNally family reunion in Ontario, where she met 300 McNallys. She also spent many pleasant summers in Rockport, in a seaside cottage purchased by her parents after WWII and at the Winchester Boat Club, where she was an active member for many years. Marilyn traveled the world, managing to visit more than 20 countries in her lifetime. She lived for some time in The Hague, Netherlands and Johannesburg, South Africa. Marilyn was active in civic and charitable organizations, as a past executive director of the Massachusetts College of Art Alumni Association, past president of both the Arlington Catholic Women's Club and Arlington Garden Club and a contributing member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Agnes Parish, Arlington. Despite increasingly severe Alzheimer's disease, Marilyn continued in the arts until her death. The Hughes Family would like to express its gratitude to the dedicated healthcare workers who contributed to the care of Marilyn. Marilyn is the cherished mother to four children and their spouses: Kathleen Hughes and Mark Legnini, Charles and Deborah (Sheldon) Hughes, Kenneth and Claudia (Dahill) Hughes, and Christopher and Donna (Riley) Hughes. In addition, she is the proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and their spouses: Patrick and Stephanie (Gray), Margaret, William and Perla (de Jesus), Thomas, Timothy, Christina, Christopher, and Kelly Hughes. A great-grandson, Logan, came with great joy into Marilyn's life in 2019. Announcement of funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, Marilyn's family asks that donations be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Agnes Parish, 51 Medford Street, Arlington, MA 02474. To send an online condolence, visit www.keefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2020