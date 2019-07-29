|
|
McELROY, Marilyn L. 81 years, of Nashua, New Hampshire, died on Saturday, July 27, 2019 in Langdon Place of Nashua Assisted Living after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Kenneth H. McElroy. She is survived by her daughter and sons, Sheryl L. Haselton and her husband William of Nashua, NH, Kenneth J. McElroy and his partner Josh Hyatt of Salem, John R. McElroy and his fiancée Jackie Lane of Paignton, England, three grandchildren Alexander, Katherine and Nicholas Haselton all of Nashua, NH, two brothers, Charles R. and M. Glenn Annis, both of New Hampshire, two sisters Elaine M. Gover of North Charleston, SC and S. May Jenkins of Epsom, NH. She also leaves her nieces and nephews and many close friends. She is the sister of the late Clayton Annis. The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of Langdon Place for their love and support. Her funeral will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:30 AM from the Solimine Funeral Home, 426 Broadway (Rte 129), LYNN, followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church at 10:30 AM. Burial in Pine Grove Cemetery, Lynn. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Visiting Hours are Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. Donations may be made to the Home Health and Hospice Care, 7 Executive Park Drive, Merrimack, NH 03054. Directions and guestbook at www.solimine.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019