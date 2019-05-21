SPAYNE, Marilyn L. (Woods) Of Lynnfield, and a former longtime Everett resident, passed away on May 21st, 2019, at 83 years. Beloved wife of Joseph L. Spayne, Sr. Loving mother of Joseph Spayne, Jr. of Portland, ME, Kevin S. Spayne and his wife Nunciata of Nashua, NH, and Mary Beth Benedetto and her husband Timothy of Lynnfield. Cherished grandmother of Amanda, Jennifer, Jaclyn, Zacory, and Gregory. Cherished great-grandmother of Nolan. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, on Friday, May 24th, at 8 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield, at 10 am. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Thursday from 3-8 pm. Interment will be held in Forest Hills Cemetery, Lynnfield. Prior to her retirement, Marilyn was a longtime Employee for the City of Everett. She was active in her church and was a member of the OLA Social Group. In her memory, donations may be made to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, MA 01904. For directions and online guestbook please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home (617) 387-3367



View the online memorial for Marilyn L. (Woods) SPAYNE Published in The Boston Globe on May 22, 2019