|
|
LEUSCHEN, Marilyn Lee (Glowacki) Of Lynn, formerly of Erie, PA on February 8, 2020. Devoted wife of 55 years to the late James Henry Leuschen. Beloved mother of Clifford S. Leuschen of Lynn, MA, James A. Leuschen and his wife Felicia of Houston, TX, Diane V. Ennis and her husband Douglas of FL, Lawrence M. Leuschen and his wife Pamela of McKean, PA, Brenda L. Nelson and her husband Thomas of FL, Ronald P. Leuschen and his wife Jennifer of Mechanicsburg, PA, and the late Marilyn L. Leuschen. Dear sister of the late Joseph "Buddy" Glowacki, survived by his wife Betty Reynaud of Erie, PA. She is also survived by her loving extended family; Joseph A. Carroccino of Lynn, Wanda Carroccino, Pat and Bill Hopewell, Maryanne Carroccino and Nancy Nigro, Richard and Susan Carroccino, Ryan and Michael Carroccino. She is further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Wednesday, February 12th from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13th at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Final Services will be held next week in Erie, PA concluding with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Millcreek Township, PA. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to a . For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723
View the online memorial for Marilyn Lee (Glowacki) LEUSCHEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020