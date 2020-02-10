Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2723
For more information about
MARILYN LEUSCHEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
718 Broadway Main Office
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Church
163 Chestnut St.
Chelsea, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN LEUSCHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN LEE (GLOWACKI) LEUSCHEN


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN LEE (GLOWACKI) LEUSCHEN Obituary
LEUSCHEN, Marilyn Lee (Glowacki) Of Lynn, formerly of Erie, PA on February 8, 2020. Devoted wife of 55 years to the late James Henry Leuschen. Beloved mother of Clifford S. Leuschen of Lynn, MA, James A. Leuschen and his wife Felicia of Houston, TX, Diane V. Ennis and her husband Douglas of FL, Lawrence M. Leuschen and his wife Pamela of McKean, PA, Brenda L. Nelson and her husband Thomas of FL, Ronald P. Leuschen and his wife Jennifer of Mechanicsburg, PA, and the late Marilyn L. Leuschen. Dear sister of the late Joseph "Buddy" Glowacki, survived by his wife Betty Reynaud of Erie, PA. She is also survived by her loving extended family; Joseph A. Carroccino of Lynn, Wanda Carroccino, Pat and Bill Hopewell, Maryanne Carroccino and Nancy Nigro, Richard and Susan Carroccino, Ryan and Michael Carroccino. She is further survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours: from the Welsh Funeral Home, 718 Broadway, CHELSEA on Wednesday, February 12th from 4 - 8 P.M. Relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend. Funeral from the Welsh Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13th at 9:00 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Stanislaus Church, 163 Chestnut St., Chelsea at 10:00 A.M. Final Services will be held next week in Erie, PA concluding with interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Millcreek Township, PA. Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to a . For directions or to send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.WelshFuneralHome.com Welsh Funeral Home Chelsea, 617-889-2723

View the online memorial for Marilyn Lee (Glowacki) LEUSCHEN
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank A. Welsh & Sons Funeral Home - Chelsea
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -