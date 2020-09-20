LEVENSON, Marilyn WORCESTER – Marilyn (Slavin) Levenson, age 89, formerly of Milton and Westboro, died peacefully Saturday afternoon, September 29, 2020, on Rosh Hashanah, at the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Marilyn Slavin was born in Dorchester to the late Frank and Dora Slavin. As a teenager she met the love of her life, the late Leon A. Levenson on Winthrop Beach where her family had a cottage. Their marriage lasted 65 years, until his death in 2015. Marilyn is survived by her son, Dr. Stanley Levenson and his wife, Debi; and her daughter, Linda Hall and her husband, Daryl. She leaves four grandchildren, Adam Levenson, Jeremy Levenson and his wife, Ali, and Danielle and Caroline Kent. She was predeceased by her beloved brother, Gerald Slavin and her adored son, Alan Levenson. Marilyn's family will gather for a private graveside service at Roxbury Mutual Cemetery in Woburn, under the direction of Miles Funeral Home of HOLDEN. Special thanks to the caregivers at Whitney Place Assisted Living in Westboro and the Jewish Healthcare Center in Worcester. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to the charity of your choice
