LIEDERMAN, Marilyn (Black) Age 73, of Lexington, formerly Malden entered eternal rest August 11, 2019. Devoted wife for 52 years of Larry Liederman. Beloved mother of Debra Liederman, Michael & Kelly Liederman, Stacey & David Mann. Adored grandmother of Naomi and Adam Mann and Nathan and Amelia Liederman. Loving daughter of the late Edith (Feingold) & Nathan Black. Dear sister of the late Burton Black. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. Services at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, North Reading. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Stacey & David Mann following the interment on Wednesday until 8 p.m.; Thursday 6-8 p.m.; Friday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies 126 High Street, Kraft Family Building, Boston, MA 02110. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019