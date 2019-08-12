Boston Globe Obituaries
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple Emunah
9 Piper Road
Lexington, MA
View Map
Shiva
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
home of Stacey & David Mann
Shiva
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
home of Stacey & David Mann
Shiva
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
home of Stacey & David Mann
MARILYN (BLACK) LIEDERMAN

MARILYN (BLACK) LIEDERMAN Obituary
LIEDERMAN, Marilyn (Black) Age 73, of Lexington, formerly Malden entered eternal rest August 11, 2019. Devoted wife for 52 years of Larry Liederman. Beloved mother of Debra Liederman, Michael & Kelly Liederman, Stacey & David Mann. Adored grandmother of Naomi and Adam Mann and Nathan and Amelia Liederman. Loving daughter of the late Edith (Feingold) & Nathan Black. Dear sister of the late Burton Black. Cherished sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend to so many. Services at Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington on Wednesday, August 14 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Israel Cemetery, North Reading. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Stacey & David Mann following the interment on Wednesday until 8 p.m.; Thursday 6-8 p.m.; Friday 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies 126 High Street, Kraft Family Building, Boston, MA 02110. For directions or online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel - Malden 800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 13, 2019
