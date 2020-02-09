|
|
FARR, Marilyn Louise (Knox) Of Wilmington, formerly of Somerville, Cambridge & Medford, Feb. 8. Beloved wife of the late Ralph S. DiTucci, Sr. & the late Roy F. Farr. Loving mother of Michael Farr & his wife Charlotte of AZ, Alison Gadberry & her husband Frank of OK, Marianne McCarthy & her late husband Gerard of Billerica, Torsten Michael Raber & his companion Jen Thulin of FL, Sonja Ferraguto & her husband Thomas of Salisbury, Ralph DiTucci, Jr. & his wife Alyson of Dracut, Joseph DiTucci of Tewksbury. Marilyn was predeceased by her beloved son Kevin Farr. Proud grandmother of Lee & Christopher Farr, Laura Salafia, David, Alicia & Ryan Basteri, Joseph, Matthew & Kaitlyn McCarthy, Sarah Farr, Miles Raber, Anthony, Maria & Angela Ferraguto and Felicia Chute. Also survived by 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Sister of the late Gloria Gates & her husband Howard, Ralph Theodore Knox, Jr. & his wife Orenthia, Caroline Bova & her husband Carmen, William Cooper, Patricia Savignano, Marion Chaulk, James Cooper, Jean Raymond, Joan Vacca and Richard Cooper. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Tuesday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Concluding with Funeral Services at 1 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn's name may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2020