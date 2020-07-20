|
VANNELLI, Marilyn M. (Sullivan) Of Brighton, passed away on July 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Robert A. Vannelli, who was the love of her life for the past 45 years. Devoted mother of Robert Moran and his wife, Karen, of Salem, Gregory L. Moran and his wife, Melanie, of Lowell and Meredith Collins of Brighton. Sister of John I. and Edward Sullivan both of San Francisco, CA and the late Charles Sullivan. Grandmother of Susan Jones, John, Kristina, Kathleen, Rebecca Moran, Rebecca Smith, Gregory, and Olivia Moran, Devon Currie, Colleen Collins. Great-grandmother of Theodore and Calvin Jones, Mackenzie Moran, Logan and Liliana Moriciano. Daughter of the late John I. and Evelyn G. (McMinn) Sullivan. Aunt of Marilyn Sullivan. Cousin of Bill and Marie Joyce. Daughter-in-law of the late Nicholas R. and Viola (Parker) Vannelli. Sister-in-law of Denise Vannelli and the late Richard Vannelli. Funeral Service in the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (Nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, July 25th, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Friday, July 24th, from 4-7 p.m. Interment, St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. Late member of the Brighton Elks #2199. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe from July 21 to July 22, 2020