McLEAN, Marilyn Of Jamaica Plain, formerly of Milton died on February 11, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late George and Marie McLean. Loving sister of Barbara Beeler of Dedham. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews. Marilyn is also lovingly survived by extended family and close friends.
Marilyn was born in Brookline. She attended St. Agatha School. She was a graduate of Stonehill College and went on to earn her master's degree in library science from Simmons College. She was a librarian at Boston Public Library in the science reference department. Marilyn was a very social woman who made friends easily and wherever she went. She enjoyed bird watching and spending time with her friends and family. She will be missed by all who had the pleasure to have known and loved her.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 9:00am in Saint Agatha Church, East Milton. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours on Wednesday 3:00-6:00PM in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, EAST MILTON SQUARE. Interment in Milton Cemetery. See
www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to WGBH.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020