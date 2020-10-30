1/1
MARILYN MESITI
1950 - 2020-10-22
MESITI, Marilyn Of Roslindale, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on October 22, 2020 surrounded by her family after a long valiant battle with cancer. Devoted mother of Louis John Bonilla and Theresa Bonilla, her dog Cinna and her dear sister Elaine Mesiti of Roslindale. Loving daughter of the late John C. and Theresa A. (Cannata) Mesiti. A graduate of UMass Boston with her Masters degree in Psychology, Marilyn applied her many skills and education at the East End House in Cambridge, as an English teacher in the Boston Public Schools, and Fernald State School. Marilyn is warmly remembered as a passionate gardener, her love for cooking and baking, sharing and helping neighbors. No Funeral Services will be held at this time; a celebration of Marilyn's life will be held in 2021. Joseph Russo Funeral Home www.Russofuneralhome.com 617-325-7300

View the online memorial for Marilyn MESITI


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Russo Funeral Home
814 American Legion Hwy(Roslindale)
Roslindale, MA 02131
(617) 325-7300
