Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn Street
Reading, MA 01867
(781) 944-0284
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home
25 Sanborn St.
READING, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN JEKNAVORIAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN P. JEKNAVORIAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN P. JEKNAVORIAN Obituary
JEKNAVORIAN, Marilyn P. (Noorigian) of Reading July 1, 2020. Devoted mother of Karen M. Jeknavorian and Brenda D. Jeknavorian both of Reading. Cherished sister of Arleen Bazarian of Reading and Robert A. Noorigian of Woburn. She is also survived by her "second family" Carol Vara of CT and Brian Maguire of Methuen, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her fur baby, Kaya. A public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING from 4-7PM. A private Funeral Service will be held at the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown. For directions, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com

View the online memorial for Marilyn P. JEKNAVORIAN
Published in The Boston Globe from July 9 to July 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Douglass Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -