JEKNAVORIAN, Marilyn P. (Noorigian) of Reading July 1, 2020. Devoted mother of Karen M. Jeknavorian and Brenda D. Jeknavorian both of Reading. Cherished sister of Arleen Bazarian of Reading and Robert A. Noorigian of Woburn. She is also survived by her "second family" Carol Vara of CT and Brian Maguire of Methuen, many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and her fur baby, Kaya. A public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING from 4-7PM. A private Funeral Service will be held at the St. James Armenian Apostolic Church in Watertown. For directions, visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe from July 9 to July 10, 2020