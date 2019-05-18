|
|
PAULEY, Marilyn Of Ipswich, Thursday, May 16, 2019. Marilyn Louise (Collins) Pauley, loving wife for 50 years of David Pauley, mother of Jennifer and Vincent Kennally, Elizabeth Pauley and her partner Andrew Still, Christopher and Carla Pauley, grandmother of: Henry and Colleen Kennally, Atticus and Beckett Pauley. Visiting Hours: Visiting Hours will be held in the Morris Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, IPSWICH, on Monday, May 20, from 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. A Funeral Mass will be held at Our Lady of Hope Church, 54 Linebrook Road, Ipswich, on Tuesday May 21 at 10:00 A.M. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mrs. Pauley's name to: the Friends of the Ipswich Public Library (c/o The Ipswich Public Library, 25 North Main Street, Ipswich, MA 01938). To send a condolence to the Pauley family, please go to: MorrisFH.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019