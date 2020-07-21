|
|
POLO, Marilyn (Winn) Age 83, of Boynton Beach, FL, formerly of Weston, died peacefully on July 18th. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, but her greatest joy in life was spending time with her devoted husband Frank, and her children and grandchildren. Adoring mother of Ronda and Scott Parker, Judi and Peter Hurwitz, Laurie and Kevin Lemack, and Doug and Darlene Zimble. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Steph, Josh and Pauline, Jason and Lindsey, Justin, Jonny, Kyle, Ben, Lucas, Brett and Lindsay. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Donations made by July 31 will be matched by an anonymous donor.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 22, 2020