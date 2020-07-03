Boston Globe Obituaries
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
HAYES, Marilyn R. Age 81, formerly Needham, July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Hayes. She is survived by her children Maureen Czarnowski husband Mike of Plainville, Donald Hayes wife Christine of Millis, Matthew Hayes of Norwood, and her granddaughter Nicole Czarnowski. Visitation will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Tuesday morning, July 7th, 10 to 11am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph Church at 11am. Proper COVID-19 guidelines will be in effect, including proper social distancing, and all attendees must wear a mask. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Marilyn's name to the on their website Marilyn was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a dedicated Boston sports fan and had a passion for the beach and spent most of her summers at her beach house in Salisbury, MA. For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Marilyn, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on July 5, 2020
