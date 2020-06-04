Boston Globe Obituaries
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
MARILYN STONE
MARILYN S. (COVITZ) STONE

MARILYN S. (COVITZ) STONE Obituary
STONE, Marilyn S. (Covitz) Of Lexington, MA, passed away on May 26, 2020 at the age of 96. Marilyn was the daughter of Herbert Covitz and Sayde Aronson Covitz. She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard S. Stone, to whom she was married for 57 years. Marilyn was a devoted mother to Robert Stone and his wife Catherine, Daniel Stone and his wife Joyce, and Barbara Stone Doucette and her husband David. She was also a loving grandmother of Karine Spencer and her husband Tony, Emily Stone, and Michelle and Amy Doucette. She will be deeply missed and always loved. As an expression of sympathy, and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to the . For more information, or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit the Bedford Funeral Home website at https://www.bedfordfuneralhome.com/

Published in The Boston Globe on June 7, 2020
