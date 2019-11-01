|
SILVA, Marilyn (Matthes) Of Quincy, MA died on Sunday, October 20, at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston of natural causes. She was 90 years old. Marilyn was born in Haverhill, MA to the late Dorothy (Dean) Matthes and the late Fred Matthes. She received her Bachelor's degree from Colby College and later received a Master's degree from Harvard University's Extension School. She worked at MIT's Department of Linguistics and Philosophy for many years as the Administrative Officer. It was there that she formed many lifelong friendships. Marilyn had travelled the world, often with her childhood friend, Val Arango of Oakland. She had an inquisitive mind and indefatigable spirit. She learned to say "thank you" in almost every language and surprised many with a perfect rendition. She proudly had visited every state in the union. A lifelong Red Sox fan, she rarely missed a game on TV and made it to Fenway Park whenever she could. She also followed tennis, attending many international tournaments. A trivia expert, with a memory that would not quit, she often won prizes on the many cruises she took. She will be greatly missed by her many devoted friends. Visiting Hours: Funeral Services will be private. Donations may be made in her honor to Dana Farber's Jimmy Fund at danafarber.jimmyfund.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 3, 2019