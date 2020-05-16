Boston Globe Obituaries
MARILYN (FRUIT) TZIZIK

TZIZIK, Marilyn (Fruit) Age 81, of Andover formerly of Malden. Entered Eternal Rest May 15, 2020. Retired educator in Revere and Malden. Devoted wife of the late Leon Jerry" Tzizik. Beloved mother of William & Fabiana Tzizik. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Tzizik. Dear twin sister of Marilyn Rubinstein and the late Andrew Fruit. Due to the current conditions and restrictions, services are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to a . For online condolences go to: www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3717
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
