P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 325-2000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
P.E. Murray - F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre St.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:00 AM
P.E. Murray - F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
2000 Centre St.
WEST ROXBURY, MA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Name Church
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
MARILYN V. GRAMMER

MARILYN V. GRAMMER Obituary
GRAMMER, Marilyn V. Of Roslindale, passed away suddenly, February 4, 2020. Beloved daughter of Virginia (Devlin) Grammer of Roslindale and the late Edmund Dexter Grammer. Loving sister of Edmund J. Grammer and his wife Maureen, Christopher J. Grammer and his wife Maryanne, Dr. Elaine M. Grammer-Pacicco and her husband Dr. Thomas J. Pacicco, Paul F. Grammer, and Robert J. Grammer. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F. J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY on Friday, February 7th from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn's memory to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-1905. For directions and guestbook, pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2020
