WILSON-MOORE, Marilyn Of Redondo Beach, CA, suddenly on February 8, 2020. Formerly of Brighton, MA, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Herbert and Marie Wilson of Brighton, MA. She was the loving mother of Shemar F. Moore of Los Angeles, CA. Marilyn was the cherished sister of Stephen Wilson (Jean) of W. Roxbury. Marilyn was a special aunt to her nephew, Mark Townsend (Tracy) of W. Roxbury, her niece Lindsey Van Dam (Mark) of W. Roxbury and her nephew Daniel (Katelyn) of Braintree. Marilyn also loved and was loved by her great-nieces and nephews, Rob, Will and Maddie Townsend, Joe, Natalie, Elizabeth and Jackie Van Dam, Brendan Wilson and Gabriel and Eliana Artiga-Merchant. Marilyn loved her family, her friends - she had many - good food and drink, the ocean and listening to jazz. Above all Marilyn loved helping people. Marilyn is already being missed by her many friends on both the East and the West coast. Visiting Hours on Sunday, February 16th from noon to 3 pm at the Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave., BRIGHTON, MA. Remembrances and prayers to follow at 3pm. Marilyn was proud to have taught math in the Boston Public School system. She retired from the International Business division of Hewlett - Packard. In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to The National MS Society, 101A First St., Waltham, MA 02451. Burial will be private. For guestbook and directions, visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617 782 1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020