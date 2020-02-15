|
ZIEVE, Marilyn (Silberberg) Of Nashua, NH, entered into rest February 14, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of Robert Zieve. Devoted mother of Susanne Curry and her husband Patrick, William (Bill) Cravis, and Steven Cravis and his wife Sugar. Stepmother of Ellen Rosen and her husband Jeff, Jacalyn Lesser and her husband Mark and Harrin Zieve. Loving sister of the late Melvin Silberberg. Marilyn also leaves 8 grandchildren. Services at Congregation Shalom, 87 Richardson Rd., N. CHELMSFORD, on Monday, Feb. 17, at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at Shara Tfilo Cemetery, 776 Baker St., W. Roxbury. Following interment, friends are invited to join the family at the home of Jacalyn and Mark Lesser. Shiva will continue at Marilyn's late residence Tues., 2-4 and 7-9 PM and Wed., 2-4 PM. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a . Stanetsky Memorial Chapels
www.stanetsky.com
617-232-9300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2020