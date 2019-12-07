Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret's Church
111 Winn St.
Burlington, MA
View Map
MARIN L. (MCKENNEY) CAREY

MARIN L. (MCKENNEY) CAREY Obituary
CAREY, Marin L. (McKenney) Of Burlington, at the age of 48, Dec. 6. Beloved wife of Daniel P. Loving and proud mother of Emma & Dillon. Loving daughter of Bill & Kathy McKenney of Dennis. Sister of Laura Barry & her husband Robert of Plymouth. Daughter-in-law of the late David & Annmarie Carey. Sister-in-law of Robert Carey & his wife Stacey of Sturbridge and Thomas Carey & his wife Cara of Lincoln. Aunt of Robert & Christopher Barry, Conor & Justin Carey. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marin's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 8, 2019
