MARINA "CHICKIE" (GALANIS) AGGELAKIS
AGGELAKIS, Marina "Chickie" (Galanis) Of Ipswich, August 26, 2020. Marina "Chickie" (Galanis) Aggelakis, 70, owner of the world famous The Clam Box in Ipswich. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dimitri and Johanna (Pechilis) Aggelakis, her mother Stella Galanis, her sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Andrew Kaszuba, all of Ipswich, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. in the Highland Cemetery, 29 Town Farm Road, Ipswich. All are invited to attend, please remember that face coverings are required, social distacing is to be followed and all are asked not to touch the family. Visiting Hours will be Monday, August 31, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Morris Funeral Home, 45 North Main Street, IPSWICH. Those who plan to attend are asked to follow the safety protocols during this pandemic. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Chickie's name to: the Assumption of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 6, Ipswich, MA 01938. To send a condolence to Chickie's family, please go to MorrisFH.com


Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home
SEP
1
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Home
45 N Main St
Ipswich, MA 01938
(978) 356-2422
